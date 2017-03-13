× Ezekiel Elliott got handsy and Johnny Manziel is engaged!

DALLAS — You know when someone does something stupid, but you expect it from them? Well, you won’t expect this one.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott exposed a woman’s breast at a bar in Dallas during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

In the video, the woman points to her chest, then points at Zeke. Which he then took it upon himself to pull her shirt down.

According to Zeke’s representative, the woman wasn’t upset and ended up hanging out with him and his group after the parade was over.

The NFL hasn’t commented on this recent indiscretion, but they are still investigating him for an earlier accusation of assault, which could get him suspended.

Doesn’t this sound more like something Johnny Manziel would do? Apparently not!

Johnny Manziel is trying to turn over a new leaf, and what better way to do that than by getting engaged?

That`s right! Johnny Manziel is engaged to model Bre Tiesi.

They’ve been dating for less than six months, but in Johnny’s words on Insta: “when you know, you know.”

When you know, you know @bre_tiesi A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

Manziel gives credit on his turn around to his new fiancé and posted to Instagram saying: “without you, there is no comeback.”

Without you there is no ComebackSZN @bre_tiesi A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:49am PST

Let’s hope Manziel can keep it up, and Zeke doesn’t get in trouble. Let’s be honest, Romo is gone. We don’t wanna lose Zeke!