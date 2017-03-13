Every classic Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, spiked 🍹

Adult milkshakes with one of the world’s greatest ice creams are a booze lover’s dream come true. Inspired by their new released flavor, Urban Bourbon, mixologists over at Supercall have paired every classic flavor with perfect the liquor combo to create a boozy shake for every palette. Would you try these pairs?

  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough + Cognac
  • Chunky Monkey + Rum
  • Milk and Cookies + Bourbon + Dark Rum
  • Red Velvet Cake + Red Wine
  • Chocolate Fudge Brownie + Kahlua + Frangelico + Drambuie
  • S’mores + Baileys
  • Cinnamon Buns + Fireball
  • Triple Caramel Chunk + Tequila
  • Mint Chocolate Cookie + Vodka + Branca Menta
  • Vanilla Toffee Bar Crunch + Blackstrap

Find the full list, here.