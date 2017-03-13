Dallas Police seeking information in father and son double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas Police are searching for answers after finding two men shot to death in an apartment in South Dallas.

Officers found 69-year-old Irby Walton Sr. and his son, 41-year-old Irby Walton Jr. dead from gunshot wounds.

Robbery may be a motive and police are investigating the case as a double homicide and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stewart at 214-671-3635 or Timmy.stewart@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime stoppers is also offering a 5-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.