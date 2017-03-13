Boom Box: The Real Love and Hip Hop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It`s not uncommon to find love on the job. When you spend that much time with someone, sometimes the sparks start to fly. And for entertainers who are around backup dancers all the time, these hook-ups happen more often than you think.

For example, Britney Spears not only dated her backup dancer, Kevin Federline. They were married in 2004, had two kids and divorced quickly in 2007.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd fell in love on the set of her video for Love Don’t Cost a Thing in 2001. They also got married the same year and but sadly divorced in 2003. Then she tried again with Beau ‘Casper’ Smart. The on again, off again relationship has been going on since 2011.

I know we’ve only discussed the women but male entertainers aren’t excluded! Prince married Mayte Garcia in 1996 and later had a son who died a week later from Pfeiffer Syndrome. The couple divorced in 2000. R Kelly’s romance with his dancer and choreographer, Andrea, led to 13 years of marriage.

But the latest to dip in the dancer pool is Mariah Carey. We don`t know how serious she and Bryan Tanaka are, but from that Valentine`s Day, hot tub picture looks like things are pretty steamy.