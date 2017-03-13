Avoid getting bored in DFW this Spring Break!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — You know what week it is: Spring Break!

But the break can actually be a headache for a lot of parents. Luckily, there’s plenty of places around town to help keep mom and dad from going crazy, like the Frontiers of Flight Museum.

“We have special activities every single day of the week,” said Cheryl Sutterfield-Jones, President and CEO of the museum. “So you don’t have to be stuck at home with your kids!”

Hey, it’s not just parents, though. These kinds of events are here to save kids from that terrible fate of being bored.

“Yeah, definitely, instead of sitting at home, watching Netflix or something like that, it’s really cool to get out of the house once in awhile,” said Jasmine, a student visiting Frontiers of Flight.

“I’d be at home, bored out of my mind, just lying down, not doing anything,” Kira, another student, said.

Across town at the Teen Tech Center, Dallas Parks & Rec is also offering a place for spring breakers to go and learn a little something in the process!

“We’re working with Code Stream to have Code Slams here. They’re challenged to create a code, create a landing page, a button,” explained Phyllis O’Quinn, coordinator out at the Teen Tech Center. “Another group that we’re working with is Seeds to STEM and so that comes with robotics.”

Yep, there’s plenty going on to keep parents from pulling out their hair, and keep students from dying of boredom!

So get out of the house and have a happy Spring Break!