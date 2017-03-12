William Singe: From YouTube star to superstar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- There are some songs that, let’s be honest, you don't really appreciate until another artist makes it their own. Sometimes you hear the lyrics in a way you never thought you would.

Well, Australian-born musical genius William Singe is doing just that.

Ignition x Don't Mind - @rkelly X @kentjonesofficial Now live on YouTube Youtube.com/williamsinge A post shared by William Singe (@willsinge) on Sep 14, 2016 at 4:48pm PDT

Singe stopped by NewsFix before his Dallas gig. He’s gone from no fans to over a million YouTube subscribers.

"It’s kind of like a surreal feeling when you put the videos out with no kind of intention to get views," Singe said. "So when people are drawn to you, it’s a good feeling. You put a lot of creative energy into recreating this song, so when people notice that, it’s rewarding."

And although the rise to fame has come from other people's songs, don't dub him the "cover guy."

"There are a lot of artists and people, you know "cool artists," that'll look at me and are like, 'Oh, this guy is just ripping everyone one off.' But I’ve been writing music for a long time. You know, everyone has where they want to be and how they want to reach their goals, but everyone has a different journey to get there, and this is mine."

Singe has already signed with RCA and has a new single out called Rush.

“Since I’ve signed the deal, it comes down to writing the songs that are dearest to me. And explain the situations that kind of built me as an artist. I want it to come across as genuine."

Whether he's singing a classic or an original, William Singe is music to our ears.