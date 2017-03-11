Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade was filled with green craziness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Today's the day! The St. Patrick`s Day celebration in Dallas came in full force, and people were ready!

"Take all the beads home, I'm going to take them all, and I'm going to come home, and I'm going to eat them all," Hana Richardson said.

The day started off with the 22nd annual Day Dash Down Greenville. Some people even ran in full St. Paddy`s Day getup!

Although no one was more excited than Chief David Brown. He was the 2017 Grand Marshal for this year's parade and was all too ready for it. The former Dallas chief even went to Twitter to show just how thrilled he was about this year`s green-filled Greenville Avenue.

He posted about his green shoes...

He even took a selfie!

Hey let's have fun at St Pats parade pic.twitter.com/1xxnTdeIrb — Chief David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 11, 2017

As for the other attendees? They all just wanted to have a good time!

"I've got two kids myself, and my favorite part is being able to bring out my kids and have a good family time," Amber McCurdy said. "Everybody coming together, having a great time. I mean we all have a blast here. All over Dallas, there are 125,000 people who come out to see anything and everything."

It's safe to say that mission was successful.