Dallas Public Library’s Fairy Tale Closet creates prom princesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- There may be just one Cinderella, but with the Dallas Public Library's Fairy Tale Closet, that means more than 100 girls will feel like a Disney princess at this year's prom.

"Prom is your first chance to really dress up and feel like a princess," said Fairy Tale Closet Creator Melissa Dease. "If you get the right dress, that helps you live your fairy tale."

Prom is a longtime dream for some young women.

"Since I was in Middle School I really wanted to feel special for my prom," said Life School Senior Shaquira Powell.

For others, it's a chance to step out of their comfort zone.

"This is Homecoming," Tanya Howard said, showing a picture of the outfit her daughter, Jala, wore this year. "She wore a pantsuit."

Jala Avery says one of her friends swears she's seen her in a dress before but that there's no way it's true. That's about to change, though.

"Seeing me in a dress, I'm pretty sure they're going to be surprised," Avery said, looking at her blue dress. "This is my last year. I might as well give them a surprise."

The Dallas Public Library figured they'd serve close to 150 girls this year with dresses, shoes, and accessories, all of them for free. Dease said the numbers should double any of the previous three years holding this event, much of that thanks to an increase in donors.

They enjoy seeing the looks on happy girls' faces, but Dease has another favorite part of the event.

"We're able to help the moms as much as we are helping the girls," she said. "They're stressed out, probably more than their daughters are about how they're gonna afford this."

With that stress lifted from the shoulders of both mom and daughter, all that's left is to make a memory.

"Irving High School, 2017. You better be ready for prom, cause it's coming," Avery said, taking her mom and her new dress with her.