Watch these kids crash their dad’s serious interview on BBC

As we know all too well, live TV doesn’t always go exactly as planned.

After all, it’s live and any number of things can happen or go wrong or appear out of nowhere.

It seems one very serious looking dad is the latest victim to this unpredictable medium.

Robert Kelly, a professor and expert on South Korea, was gave an interview Friday with BBC when a young child came prancing into his office. An even younger child in a walker entered next, followed by a frantic woman trying to round up the kids while simultaneously (and unsuccessfully) attempting to dodge the camera.

Aside from a short pause and curt expression on his face, the dad managed to keep it together and carry on with the interview.

A tip for your next big interview, pops: lock your door.

Watch the hilariously awkward moment below: