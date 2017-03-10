Video: Man accused of stealing money from toddler at OKC Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is really, really low. A man is accused of ‘Robbery of a Toddler’ after showing up on Walmart security video in Oklahoma City, appearing to take a $100 bill from a small child while the child’s mother was distracted.

“You’ve heard of taking candy from a baby,” Oklahoma City police posted to the department’s Facebook page. Police say the mother had placed a $100 bill on the counter as she talked with an employee at the Walmart Neighborhood Market customer service counter. The child picked up the money and was playing with it when the suspect snatched it from the child’s hands.

Police are searching for the suspect, along with two other men seen in the video; they appear to be with the suspect and laugh at what’s going on.

Anyone with information on the crime or identities of the suspect and two associates are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip at okcrimetips.com.