St. Patrick’s Day Parade prep underway on Greenville Avenue

DALLAS – In less than 24 hours, Greenville Avenue will be on and poppin' with St. Patrick's Day celebrations. But right now, business owners are using this quiet time to prep for the parade madness.

"Tomorrow, we are ground zero for the parade,” Marc Grinage told Newsfix. Grinage is the General Manager of R Taco Greenville. “We're gonna be selling breakfast tacos all day. We're gonna do margaritas.

It gets very crazy. Like, it's insane,” Grinage said. “There's just people everywhere."

"Craziness to a certain extent,” John Robelo said. Robelo is the general manager of Dodie’s Reef Greenville. “Just depends on what your version of crazy is."

"We've been planning this for months,” Robelo told NewsFix. “Typically we start out in November planning for this. A lot goes in to producing an event of this size. A lot of food, a lot of drinks, a lot of entertainment, a lot of green."

Amongst that green will be a CW33 float – so be sure to wave! And this year's grand marshal -is none other than former Dallas Police Chief David Brown.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. But if you'd rather avoid the possibility of getting rained on – or the crazy crowd – no worries! You can live stream the parade on right here on CW33.com!