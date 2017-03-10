Irving PD looking for guy who allegedly stabbed dog to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING -- Cops needs your help tracking down this guy who's accused of stabbing a dog to death!

Irving Police Department says the canine was found tied up to a dumpster behind Central Park shopping center over the weekend.

"Obviously it's a serious offense somebody that was willing to tie up a dog and kill it," said Officer James McLennan with Irving PD. "The dog had apparently been stabbed multiple times."

Investigators released surveillance footage Thursday that shows the suspect walking the dog before the brutal attack. DFW Humane Society is offering up to $5,000 for any clues leading to an arrest!

Cops believe the dog was a three year old pit bull mix. As far as the human-- he's described as a 5' 8" white or Hispanic male, between 40 and 50 years old.

Let's help sniff out this sad case and get this accused dog killer off the streets!