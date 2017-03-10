I-35W construction: These parts of 35 will close, re-route this weekend

TARRANT COUNTY – Get ready for major closures and detours on the I-35 W corridor this weekend. Construction projects between I-30 and I-820 will redirect a lot of traffic this weekend on the west side of DFW.

The work is part of the $1.4 billion North Tarrant Express 35W project. Drivers are encouraged to ‘Know Before They Go’ and check detour maps, lane closures, and alternate routes.

Friday, March 10, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Direct connector from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-35W will be closed, traffic redirected to Rosedale St.

Direct connectors from southbound I-35W to eastbound and westbound I-820 will be closed, traffic redirected to Meacham Blvd.

The direct connector from eastbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will be closed, traffic redirected to Haltom Rd.

Rolling closures on the direct connector from eastbound and westbound Spur 280 to northbound I-35W.

**Sunday, March 12, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.**

All lanes of northbound I-35W at 28 th St. will be closed, traffic redirected along the frontage road.

St. will be closed, traffic redirected along the frontage road. All lanes of eastbound and westbound 28 th St. at I-35W will be closed, eastbound traffic redirected to Northside Dr. and westbound traffic redirected to 33 rd St.

St. at I-35W will be closed, eastbound traffic redirected to Northside Dr. and westbound traffic redirected to 33 St. Direct connector from northbound I-35W to SH 121 will be closed, traffic will be redirected to Northside Dr.

**This work was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 11, was moved a day due to the likelihood of storms. So no construction work Saturday night, but bad weather will probably affect travel.

All of the construction work is weather-permitting. (Did you catch Kevin Roth’s latest forecast?)

The upside is they’ve got that part covered though and will be posting updates on Twitter and Facebook and web.