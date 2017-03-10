I-35W construction: These parts of 35 will close, re-route this weekend

TARRANT COUNTY – Get ready for major closures and detours on the I-35 W corridor this weekend. Construction projects between I-30 and I-820 will redirect a lot of traffic this weekend on the west side of DFW.
The work is part of the $1.4 billion North Tarrant Express 35W project. Drivers are encouraged to ‘Know Before They Go’ and check detour maps, lane closures, and alternate routes.
Friday, March 10, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.
- Direct connector from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-35W will be closed, traffic redirected to Rosedale St.
- Direct connectors from southbound I-35W to eastbound and westbound I-820 will be closed, traffic redirected to Meacham Blvd.
- The direct connector from eastbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will be closed, traffic redirected to Haltom Rd.
- Rolling closures on the direct connector from eastbound and westbound Spur 280 to northbound I-35W.
**Sunday, March 12, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.**
- All lanes of northbound I-35W at 28th St. will be closed, traffic redirected along the frontage road.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound 28th St. at I-35W will be closed, eastbound traffic redirected to Northside Dr. and westbound traffic redirected to 33rd St.
- Direct connector from northbound I-35W to SH 121 will be closed, traffic will be redirected to Northside Dr.
**This work was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 11, was moved a day due to the likelihood of storms. So no construction work Saturday night, but bad weather will probably affect travel.
All of the construction work is weather-permitting. (Did you catch Kevin Roth’s latest forecast?)
The upside is they’ve got that part covered though and will be posting updates on Twitter and Facebook and web.