Dallasites love a good St. Patrick’s Day celebration!

If you’re searching for something extra to add to the festivities (or even if you weren’t and didn’t know you needed this until now), try our delicious Boozy Patty Shake!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boozy Patty Shake

1 cup Vanilla Ice Cream

1/4 cup Milk (or almond milk)

2-3 oz Peppermint Liqueur

5-7 drop Green Food Coloring

Whipped Cream (optional)

*drink responsibly*