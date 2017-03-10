Dallas County Jail inmates begin dog training program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY - The Dallas County Sheriff's Department launched its Homes for Hounds program this week. Jail inmates are now busy getting several dogs ready for adoption!

That's right -- five dogs from the Prairie Paws Adoption Shelter in Grand Prairie are socializing and being trained by 10 inmates.

The dogs interact and spend time with the inmates fives hours a day, five days a week.

And the dogs aren't the only ones benefiting from the program. The 10 inmates will earn a certificate at the end of the five-week course.