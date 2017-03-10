Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life. While many of us are trying to get to that level, it looks like these four longtime friends are already living it with their food truck and mobile catering service – Skew U.

"My mother actually came up with the concept and the name,” Skew U co-owner Jourdan Isom told NewsFix.

"No we're not we're not chefs, what we like to say we are is flavor creators,” Skew U co-owner Andrew Howard said.

"We had somewhat of an entrepreneurial food background,” Isom said. “Me and Andrew sold snacks in high school."

And from snacks to skewers, these guys are grilling up some delicious bites for hungry locals. From chicken, to shrimp, to specialties like the bourbon bacon wrapped chicken skewer.

"We made everything up from scratch as far as the seasoning all the way up until the bourbon sauce that it's glazed with,” Isom told NewsFix.

Chew on This: Skew U even has some tasty options that aren't served on a stick.

"We offer our Skew U chicken fried rice, which is a signature dish we didn't start out making that, it's something we kind of developed,” Howard said. “And we also sell our infamous fried macaroni and cheese balls."

As for how they come up with their creative ideas…

"Finding out what's popular online,” Skew U partner Tyran Eddington told NewsFix. “Seeing if there's a way we can skew it."

"It's all about exercising and putting an emphasis on flavor so if it makes sense, we gone make it happen,” Skew U partner Kendrick Brown said.

And between these four men, it's safe to say Skew U is built on three things: Flavor, fun, and friendship.

"It's just a good vibe,” Eddington said. “It's always a pleasure to be around your people that you would actually want to be around."

"It's just a wonderful feeling,” Brown told NewsFix.