Tony Romo’s time with Cowboys comes to an end

Tony Romo's time with the Cowboys is officially coming to an end.

ESPN was the first to report on Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys had plans to release the quarterback on the first day of free agency.

The Cowboys are releasing Romo to give him the chance to sign with another team. Now that the boys -- and Romo himself -- have put their faith in their rising quarterback, Dak Prescott.

"He's earned the right to be our quarterback. As hard as that is for me to say, he's earned that right. He's guided our team to an 8-1 record that's hard to do. If you think for a second that I don't want to be out there, then you probably never felt the pure ecstasy of competing and winning. That hasn't left me. In fact, it may burn more now than ever," Romo said mid-season 2016.

Heartbreaking, every time.

Romo forfeited his starting position after getting sidelined by a back injury, and sources say Jerry Jones' decision to release Romo was the result of a conversation the two shared on Tuesday.

Romo has been with the Cowboys his entire NFL career, since 2003.

And now, he will leave as the franchise leader with over 34,000 passing yards and almost 250 touchdowns.

And wherever he decides to go, we wish him the very best. 🏈❤