Mumps outbreak grows in Cedar Hill, shows up in 2 other Dallas County areas

DALLAS COUNTY - Dallas County's Health and Human Services released an updated health advisory this week, regarding the mumps outbreak in Dallas.

It's getting worse.

Last week, 23 students at Cedar Hill High School were diagnosed with mumps but now, 30 mumps cases have been reported between students and staff at the school.

There are also nine additional mumps cases in Mesquite and Dallas.

Symptoms of mumps include fever, aches, fatigue, and loss of appetite -- similar to flu symptoms -- followed by swelling of salivary glands. Experts say the best way to avoid the mumps is to do the same things you do to prevent a cold or flu: Wash your hands often with soap and water, don't drink or eat after others, and sneeze or cough into a tissue or your sleeve to prevent germs from spreading.