If you have enough vacation days, there’s a world cruise for people with ultimate wanderlust

If you really need a get away, MSC Cruises will take you to 49 destinations in 32 countries in 4 month starting January 2019.

Voyagers depart from Genoa, Italy and embark on an extensive itinerary visiting countries including France, Spain, Columbia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Be ready to cough up the dough though, because tickets start at $17K and are selling out pretty fast.

The cruise includes 15 complementary excursions, four restaurants, 11 bars, a cigar lounge and a 4D cinema for those days you’ll need a little more entertainment when out at sea.

Tickets for the trip are only available for MSC Voyagers Club members, but will be open to the public on December 14.