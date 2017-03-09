“I want to say thank you” – Tony Romo addresses Cowboys fans about departure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- Metroplex sports fans are no stranger to losing long-time hometown heroes, and having to watch them suit up for someone else.

Rangers captain Michael Young left for Philadelphia after 12 years. Stars legend Mike Modano played for Detroit for a season. He'd been a Star since before the team moved to Dallas.

And now, after 14 seasons with the Cowboys, Tony Romo is on his way out.

And sure, that might have been kinda obvious ever since, you know, Dak showed up.

But now, it's all but official. Whether the team trades him or releases him to free agency, Tony Romo will wear a different team's uniform next season.

So he took to social media Thursday afternoon, to address Cowboys fans.

"Me and my family have felt the outpouring of support and love from all of you," Romo said, underscored by Bob Dylan's 'The Times They are a-Changin.' "It's been overwhelming and it doesn't go unnoticed. I want to say thank you."

Yeah, things won't be quite the same at AT&T Stadium next year. And it's hard not to look back fondly at our time with Tony.

Looks like now we'll have to hold on tight to Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavs' star is the biggest hometown hero we've got left around here!