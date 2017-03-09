‘Giraffe Mom’ gives birth before April the giraffe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Erin Dietrich, known as "the giraffe mom" after she went viral over the weekend, has given birth to a baby boy.

On Sunday, Dietrich went live on Facebook in a giraffe mask and impersonated the pregnant giraffe April . The video, which has over 30 million views, is about 8 minutes long and in it Dietrich can be seen pacing her room, sitting in a chair and even dancing.

April the giraffe has been live streamed for about two weeks now. The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., began streaming April preparing to give birth to YouTube on Feb. 23.

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment, frequently tuning in to the Giraffe Cam.

While Dietrich's baby has arrived, a healthy 8 pounds, the wait continues for April's potentially 150-pound calf.

Take a look at Giraffe Mom's live stream: