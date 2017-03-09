Former Dallas Stars captain speaks on concussions in hockey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Irving -- Retired hockey player Brenden Morrow is no stranger to taking a hit.

“If you break a bone you know you’ve got to get out of the game. If you have your bell rung, you think you can get through it,” Morrow said. "You’re hurt but not injured and that's a bad mentally to have.”

And when that brain-busting hit happens, so does the potential for long-term effects of concussions, that could cut a career short.

“You’ve got a long life after hockey and the brain you really got to take care of, so when you have a minor injury, it doesn’t even have to be major, to have it checked out and go through the treatment and retrain your brain to work properly. It's going to do wonders for you in the long run,” Morrow said.

Boston native Colleen Fagan experienced her fourth concussion while playing college hockey.

“I couldn’t get out of bed for more than 4 hours a day at some points. I was having every single symptom imaginable from headaches, memory problems, balance, distance, dizziness. I mean, the list goes on and on,” Fagan said.

The impact on her life, she says, was debilitating.

“When I was at my lowest point I didn’t want to get out of bed, I wasn’t talking to my friends or family just because there seemed to be no hope.”

Both Morrow -- the long-time Stars captain -- and Colleen have been treated at Cerebrum health centers and both say they have seen results. Meanwhile, the issue of concussions is a topic both of these athletes want to take head on.