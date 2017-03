Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLIS COUNTY - Ellis County sheriff Johnny Brown has resigned after admitting his involvement in a brawl at Whataburger.

The fight happened on New Year's day -- and was between four college students, Brown, and Brown's brother.

The sheriff allegedly walked in on the fight and threw a punch at one of the men.

Brown was booked into the Ellis County Jail and paid a $500 fine.

And on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge after surrendering his Texas peace officer license.