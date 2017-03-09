Woman killed boyfriend by pouring bleach down his throat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A 24-year-old woman is charged with killing her boyfriend by forcing him to drink bleach.

Chicago police say Yasmine Elder, 24, got into a fight with Darrius Ellis, 26, while sitting in a van early Monday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Investigators believe that around 1:45 a.m. Elder wrestled with Ellis and forced him to lie on his back, then poured bleach down his throat.

Police found his body in the street a few hours later. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results showed that Ellis died of "complications from forcible administration of a caustic substance," according the Chicago Tribune. Ellis' death was found to be a homicide.

"He was a good kid," Ellis' grandfather, Clarence Hebron, told the paper. "Everybody loved him."

Elder is charged with first degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.