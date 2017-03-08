Trophy Club toddler found near Denton Creek, dad still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROPHY CLUB - A two-year-old boy who went missing after a boating trip with his father on Monday has been found safe, but the search for his father continues.

Trophy Club police say the toddler, Oliver Meinert, walked right up to them from the woods near Denton Creek with a few scratches, but was in good condition.

Authorities found the boat of Oliver's father, Matthew Meinert, abandoned at the creek's boat launch.

They recovered fishing gear, shoes, and a cellphone.

Drones and canines were involved in the search for Meinert and continued Wednesday morning.