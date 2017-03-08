Tony Romo Cut: Cowboys to release Romo on Thursday

DALLAS – The Dallas Cowboys have told QB Tony Romo he’ll be officially released tomorrow, according to nfl.com. Thursday is the first day of the NFL’s free agency signing period.

Where the 36-year-old will end up is not yet known. The longtime Cowboy QB reportedly flew to Denver to meet with the Broncos and general manager John Elway.

Rare NFL(?!) scoop: Tony Romo landed in Denver tonight, said to be meeting with @Broncos, per source. — Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) March 8, 2017

But the Houston Texans have also expressed interest in the four-time Pro Bowler, who will leave Dallas after Dak Prescott has become starting quarterback.