Sex with Stefani: Having sex is good for your health

Did you know sex makes you live longer? It’s not just a line to get you into bed. Sex is actually good for your heart. Having sex at least twice a week may lower your risk for heart disease by half according to studies.

A second added benefit: a 25-minute lovemaking session can burn up to 100 calories an hour. If you are an overachiever you can burn even more calories, which is a great excuse to skip the gym.

Also, send your lover a dirty text or email. It turns out that just thinking about sex improves your brain power.

Finally, sex can be a certified pain reliever. So the next time your lover complains about a headache, or not being in the mood, tell them you have just the right medicine to make it all better.