Man dies after being shot near school in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE - It was a scary scene near a school in the Pleasant Grove area of southeast Dallas early Wednesday morning after a man was murdered in what police say was a family violence incident.

Dallas police say officers responded to a shooting call at Seco Boulevard and N. Jim Miller Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The victim, a 38-year-old man, got into a car after being shot, drove down the street, and crashed into a parked car. He was taken to Baylor Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

A 68-year-old man has been taken into custody. The dead man's identity has not yet been released.