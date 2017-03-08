Marcia Clark, Wendy Davis celebrate International Women’s Day in Big D

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- In celebration of International Women's Day, the City of Dallas played host to a few alpha females who've stood up for change despite adversity.

The morning started with Marcia Clark, the only lady lawyer who stood on the other side of the courtroom and tried to convince the people that O.J. did it. But on Wednesday, Marcia attended the annual Planned Parenthood awards luncheon to plead a different case... pro-choice.

"I've been a big supporter of Planned Parenthood since I was a kid," Clark told NewsFix. "So, this is a dream come true for me to be here and support the organization."

Marcia might be a tough cookie inside the courtroom, but the attorney turned author has a soft spot for women's right.

"It's never been more important than right now when women's rights are in Jeopardy when Planned Parenthood is in jeopardy -- to stand up!"

Speaking of standing, we also caught up with one local powerhouse who traded in her heels for sneaks while arguing abortion rights. Wendy Davis helped ring in SMU's Women's Symposium 50th anniversary as she talked women's issues on and off campus.

"I think its appropriate for us to express our expectation that respect and support for women will come in many forms," Davis explained. "A very important part of that of course is making sure they have access to the healthcare they need."