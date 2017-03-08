It’s all good! Win a sexy song tribute from Michael Bolton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Singer Micheal Bolton knows how to get the women going with his one-of-a-kind voice. But he also goes the distance when it comes to caring for the ladies!

Since 1993, Michael's worked hard at his own non-profit, Michael Bolton Charities. Whether it's providing education or giving women and children food and shelter after homelessness, Michael's Charity is the soul provider. Now you can join his cause and donate $10 or more through his Prizeo page. That will automatically enter you for a chance to be serenaded by the man of the hour.

Yeah, we're talking about a song dedication just for you! So, what are you waiting for? Donating to a cause like this great is all for love.

Check out Michael's campaign video below: