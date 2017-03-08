Help! AT&T cell phone customers can’t call 911 across Texas

DALLAS — AT&T is dealing with a HUGE technical problem that’s not letting its cell phone customers reach a 911 dispatcher.
Instead, they’re getting a busy signal.
Cities across North Texas are taking to social media to list alternate numbers you should call in case of an emergency.
AT&T released the following statement:
“We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.”
DEVELOPING…
All AT&T cellular customers who need police/fire assistance in FW should call 817-392-4222.
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 9, 2017
Our non-emergency dispatch number is 817-274-4444.
— Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) March 9, 2017
We are aware of the nationwide 911 outage for ATT wireless customers. AT&T wireless customers should call… https://t.co/g0zWsVbvor
— Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) March 9, 2017
The 911 issues are part of a nationwide AT&T outage. Again, alternate number – 972-485-4840
— Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) March 9, 2017
ATT is experiencing cellular failure 911 in the DFW area. @CityOfFriscoTx residents w/ @ATT need to call 972-292-6010 until it is fixed.
— Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) March 9, 2017
Unable to reach 911 in Denton County? Use the non-emergency number 940-349-1600 option 9. If you add commas before 9 you can use it faster.
— Denton County ESO (@DentonCoESO) March 9, 2017
AT&T statewide 9-1-1 outage for wireless customers. Our emergency # 972-744-4800. Do not test 9-1-1 it will cause problems for dispatchers.
— Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) March 9, 2017
For Plano residents, the non-emergency number for police or fire assistance is 972-424-5678.
— Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) March 9, 2017
I just tried calling 911 from an at&t cell, got a busy signal. Again, the number is 817-473-0211
— Mansfield Fire Dept. (@MansfieldFireTX) March 9, 2017
Rockwall, Fate, Heath residents – Rockwall PD non-emergency # 972-771-7717
County, McL-C, Royse City – Rockwall SO non-emerg # 972-204-7001 https://t.co/khIiVl2hgD
— Rockwall County OEM (@RockwallCntyOEM) March 9, 2017
Currently AT&T cellular subscribers in area are unable to reach 9-1-1. AT&T is aware. In HP, call 214-521-5000 for police, fire, or ems.
— HPDPS_TX (@HPDPS_TX) March 8, 2017
AT&T cell users may not be able to complete 911 calls. AT&T says sporadic problems across US. Reach UP 911 at 214-363-3000 instead.
— University Park, TX (@CityofUPTX) March 9, 2017
AT&T WIRELESS EXPERIENCING 911 ISSUES. IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO REACH WYLIE TO REPORT AN EMERGENCY DIAL 972-442-2222. https://t.co/1NW4NrCpsf
— Wylie TX Fire Rescue (@WylieFireRescue) March 8, 2017
911 services are down for persons with cell service that utilize AT&T as their carrier. To report an emergency you may dial 972-223-6111.
— DeSoto Fire Rescue (@desotofd) March 9, 2017
We will notify when service is restored. (2/2) NRH resn can still reach dispatch 817-281-1000 https://t.co/bhYpVWkMTW
— NRH Police (@NRHPD) March 9, 2017
An AT&T cellular service outage is widespread. Customers needing Mineral Wells 911 need to call 940-328-7770. Not affecting AT&T landlines.
— Mineral Wells Index (@mwindex) March 9, 2017
#Stephenville #TSU AT&T Cell phones are not able to reach 911 at this time. Call 254-918-1273 for Emergencies https://t.co/n3AD8WBvGt
— Stephenville Police (@stephenvillepd) March 9, 2017
This applies to MedStar requests as well. If you cannot get through on that number, you can also call us direct at 817-927-9620. https://t.co/wCxTbWuVM2
— MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) March 9, 2017
AT&T cell users can't dial 911. AT&T users will hear the phone ring, but won't go through. Call the Non-Emergency Dispatch #817-743-4522. pic.twitter.com/dvMp882TfB
— Town of Westlake (@townofwestlake) March 9, 2017