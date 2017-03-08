Help! AT&T cell phone customers can’t call 911 across Texas

DALLAS — AT&T is dealing with a HUGE technical problem that’s not letting its cell phone customers reach a 911 dispatcher.

Instead, they’re getting a busy signal.

Cities across North Texas are taking to social media to list alternate numbers you should call in case of an emergency.

AT&T released the following statement:

“We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible.  We apologize for this inconvenience.”

