Help! AT&T cell phone customers can’t call 911 across Texas

DALLAS — AT&T is dealing with a HUGE technical problem that’s not letting its cell phone customers reach a 911 dispatcher.

Instead, they’re getting a busy signal.

Cities across North Texas are taking to social media to list alternate numbers you should call in case of an emergency.

AT&T released the following statement:

“We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

DEVELOPING…

All AT&T cellular customers who need police/fire assistance in FW should call 817-392-4222. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 9, 2017

Our non-emergency dispatch number is 817-274-4444. — Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) March 9, 2017

We are aware of the nationwide 911 outage for ATT wireless customers. AT&T wireless customers should call… https://t.co/g0zWsVbvor — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) March 9, 2017

The 911 issues are part of a nationwide AT&T outage. Again, alternate number – 972-485-4840 — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) March 9, 2017

ATT is experiencing cellular failure 911 in the DFW area. @CityOfFriscoTx residents w/ @ATT need to call 972-292-6010 until it is fixed. — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) March 9, 2017

Unable to reach 911 in Denton County? Use the non-emergency number 940-349-1600 option 9. If you add commas before 9 you can use it faster. — Denton County ESO (@DentonCoESO) March 9, 2017

AT&T statewide 9-1-1 outage for wireless customers. Our emergency # 972-744-4800. Do not test 9-1-1 it will cause problems for dispatchers. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) March 9, 2017

For Plano residents, the non-emergency number for police or fire assistance is 972-424-5678. — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) March 9, 2017

I just tried calling 911 from an at&t cell, got a busy signal. Again, the number is 817-473-0211 — Mansfield Fire Dept. (@MansfieldFireTX) March 9, 2017

Rockwall, Fate, Heath residents – Rockwall PD non-emergency # 972-771-7717

County, McL-C, Royse City – Rockwall SO non-emerg # 972-204-7001 https://t.co/khIiVl2hgD — Rockwall County OEM (@RockwallCntyOEM) March 9, 2017

Currently AT&T cellular subscribers in area are unable to reach 9-1-1. AT&T is aware. In HP, call 214-521-5000 for police, fire, or ems. — HPDPS_TX (@HPDPS_TX) March 8, 2017

AT&T cell users may not be able to complete 911 calls. AT&T says sporadic problems across US. Reach UP 911 at 214-363-3000 instead. — University Park, TX (@CityofUPTX) March 9, 2017

AT&T WIRELESS EXPERIENCING 911 ISSUES. IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO REACH WYLIE TO REPORT AN EMERGENCY DIAL 972-442-2222. https://t.co/1NW4NrCpsf — Wylie TX Fire Rescue (@WylieFireRescue) March 8, 2017

911 services are down for persons with cell service that utilize AT&T as their carrier. To report an emergency you may dial 972-223-6111. — DeSoto Fire Rescue (@desotofd) March 9, 2017

We will notify when service is restored. (2/2) NRH resn can still reach dispatch 817-281-1000 https://t.co/bhYpVWkMTW — NRH Police (@NRHPD) March 9, 2017

An AT&T cellular service outage is widespread. Customers needing Mineral Wells 911 need to call 940-328-7770. Not affecting AT&T landlines. — Mineral Wells Index (@mwindex) March 9, 2017

#Stephenville #TSU AT&T Cell phones are not able to reach 911 at this time. Call 254-918-1273 for Emergencies https://t.co/n3AD8WBvGt — Stephenville Police (@stephenvillepd) March 9, 2017

This applies to MedStar requests as well. If you cannot get through on that number, you can also call us direct at 817-927-9620. https://t.co/wCxTbWuVM2 — MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) March 9, 2017