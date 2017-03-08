Dallas police warn parents to keep their kids inside during Spring Break

DALLAS – Dallas police are reminding parents to keep their kids inside during Spring Break so they won’t violate the Dallas Juvenile Curfew Ordinance.

From Sunday through Thursday, minors under the age of 17 can’t be outdoors between the hours of 11p to 6a. Saturday and Sunday, curfew begins at 12:01a until 6a.

Parents who allow their kids to violated the curfew will be issued a citation. Business owners and operators who allow juveniles to stay on their premises after curfew hours will be issued a fine up to $500.

Although the curfew is in place (and has been since 1994), there are exceptions. Children with or running an errand for a parent or guardian are exempt. If they’re involved in an emergency, attending an official school or religious activity or on a sidewalk next to their residence, they’re also exemptions.