Crowley HS student dies at color guard practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWLEY - A Crowley High School student collapsed during color guard practice and died Monday night.

A nurse performed CPR on 16-year-old Hailey Cartwright when she lost consciousness, but was unable to revive her.

Paramedics arrived and rushed Cartright, a sophomore, to Texas Health Huguley Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“Crowley ISD is incredibly saddened by this tragedy and the loss of this beautiful, young life,” Dr. Patricia Linares, interim superintendent, said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Hailey’s family, friends and the Crowley ISD staff during this difficult time.”

The cause of Cartright's death remains under investigation.