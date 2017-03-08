Come watch the Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade in person or live on CW33.com!

Watch the parade live on CW33.com or get tickets to the BrewFest 2017 VIP Experience!

CW33 is the official TV partner to the 2017 Dallas St. Patricks Parade and Festival!

Watch the parade live here on CW33.com or come out in person to see the CW33 float, meet our cast and all of the other festivities.

For an extra special experience, buy tickets to the BrewFest 2017 VIP Experience by the Greenville Ave Area Business Association. VIP Access will include:

Access to BOTH BrewFest locations.

Two (2) complimentary specialty brews or beverages offered. One at Each!

Special VIP lines for faster service.

Access to VIP Lounge Area

Upgraded VIP Port-o-PotS

Promotional Swag (as made available)

BUY TICKETS HERE

Parade Info

Saturday, March 11th, 2017 – 11:00am

Step Off: Greenville @ Blackwell St.

Parade End: Yale Blvd/SMU Blvd @ 75 Central Expressway