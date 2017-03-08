Buy a helicopter down at Heli-Expo 2017!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — We’re used to hosting big-time conventions here in Dallas, but this one might be bigger than them all!

Yeah, the HAI Heli-Expo brings everything you need as far as helicopters. So who’s coming out to this “Chopper-Con”?

“You’re gonna end up with pilots, mechanics, business owners, people who are looking to buy helicopters, people who are looking to sell helicopters, people who are looking to repair helicopters, people who are selling the parts to repair helicopters,” Dan Sweet, a spokesman for HAI, ran down the list. “It’s a little bit of everything.”

So with more than 60 helicopters on the floor, is anyone walking in to buy and fly one off the “lot?"

“Yeah, there will be people that will be able to have them delivered to their business,” said Sweet.

And you may not know it, but DFW is the heli-capitol of America!

“You have three of the world’s largest helicopter companies based in Dallas-Fort Worth,” Bob Cox with AirBus Helicopters said. “Bell helicopters, AirBus helicopters, my company, and Sikorsky. So this is a huge event for us, there are thousands of employees in this town working in this industry and this is their showcase.”

Maybe since they’re made here, they’ll give us locals a hometown discount?

Hmm… probably not.

Looks like the rest of us will be left window shopping and stuck with vehicles that stay on the ground.