White supremacy fliers found on TCU’s campus

FORT WORTH - "Imagine a Muslim Free America" and "Take Your Country Back."

Those words were plastered on posters which apparently made the rounds at Texas Christian University over the weekend.

They're not your normal recruitment papers but campus cops think the racist fliers are from Vanguard America - a white nationalist youth organization. On their website, they pledge to "take a stand" before "white Americans" become "a minority by 2044."

School officials are still investigating the incident and sent out a statement on Tuesday.

"Texas Christian University supports the rights of all members of the university community to express their views. The university permits the widespread promotion of all sanctioned campus events and activities. The posters in this case are not sponsored by any of TCU’s student groups and are not posted in areas approved for posting, and have therefore been removed."

So, the posters have been trashed and students say this type of hate doesn't fly on their campus. Similar incidents have gone down at over 100 other campuses across our country, including SMU. Fliers there proclaimed "Why white women shouldn't date black men."

We're all for freedom of speech, but words of hate sure cross the line for most of us.