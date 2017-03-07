Taco Tuesday! Cooking’s mutually beneficial at Molina High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Been to MJ's Cafe? It's only the hottest up-and-comer in Dallas!

The food is perfection and the ambiance? First class.

Oh yeah, it's also at Dallas' Molina High School.

"Service. Drinks. They bring the tickets. They have food runners," Molina Culinary Teacher Matthew Denman said. "We run it very much like a full restaurant. As close as we can get it in the confines of a school."

They're all culinary students, and their passion in the kitchen isn't new.

"I'd cook for my brothers and sisters starting off at a very young age, maybe 11 or 12 years old," said senior sous chef Samuel Infante.

At Molina, every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday!

The goal is to cook up and serve tasty tortilla treats for both the school and the public. Anyone can come as long as they show a state ID at the front desk, and meals average four to five dollars.

"It feels like I'm actually working in a restaurant," said senior assistant sous chef Eryn Sherwood.

Culinary class has helped their cooking.

"I'm glad that I'll be able to be like, 'Hey, we don't gotta go out to eat,'" Sherwood said. "I can just be like, 'I'm gonna cook and y'all are gonna love it.'"

It's also helped them outside the kitchen.

"It's helped me grow as a person as well, helped me be more responsible," Infante said.

Right now, they bake cookies with their lunches also, but next year the school is adding a baking concentration to complement what they've already done.

And as if that's not enough, the program caters, too!

Bon appétit!