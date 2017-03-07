Arlington store clerk kills armed suspect in alleged robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - A convenience store clerk in Arlington got the drop on a man who was reportedly trying to rob his store.

The armed suspect reportedly walked into a Super Save at the 2500 block of E. Abram Street, near state highway 360.

"Around 7:45, we responded to a report of a robbery attempt with shots fired here," Lt. Christopher Cook said. "He's claiming that one of the suspects produced a firearm. The male clerk was also armed, and he fired at least one shot, striking one of the suspects."

That suspect was found dead inside the store when police arrived.

Another man was detained for questioning, but police don`t know how he's involved with the situation.

"Not sure his involvement, whether he was actually here with the other suspect that was trying to rob the business or if happened to be a customer," Cook said.

There were cameras inside the store but police don't know if they captured the incident.

"Right now we really have more unanswered questions than we have answers for," Cook added.

"For him to have to do something like that, I know it's on his heart, and on his mind, but he is a very good person," a woman who says she knows the family of the clerk commented.

One thing's for sure: the clerk stood his ground and stopped a robbery that could have ended far worse.