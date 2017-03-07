Nike releasing hijab for Muslim female athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVERTON, OR - One of the biggest names in sportswear has done it again. Nike is coming out with something new, and it's not a sneaker.

They've been working on the new Nike Pro Hijab, which will open up more doors for Muslim female athletes.

The idea for the hijab was first introduced by Olympic weightlifter Amna Al Haddad, who said there was only one hijab that worked for her during training and competitions.

Nike's hijab is made of a stretchy polyester that doesn't retain sweat. It also has an elastic binding for an adjustable fit, along with tiny holes that will make the fabric breathable. All of this while still being opaque, which is a requirement for women who wear them.

This will likely make Nike the largest player for performance hijabs, all while keeping their values on equality.

The Nike Pro Hijab is set to be released in the Spring of 2018.