Jimmy Buffet is launching Margaritaville retirement homes

MARGARITAVILLE – The King of Laid Back Music himself, Jimmy Buffet, has retirement community plans in the works.

Latitude Margaritaville, which is named after Buffet’s best-known song, Margaritaville, will open its first retirement community in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to a press release, the community is for “those looking to live the Margaritaville lifestyle as they grow older, but not up.”

Current plans include walkable neighborhoods, a fitness center, and Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant.

Current construction plans for the community are expected to be finished by the fall.

Okay, but wait.

Let’s just take a minute to think about some of the other Jimmy Buffet song titles and wonder exactly what Granny and Gramps will be up to between Bingo and shuffleboard.