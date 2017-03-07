Here’s where to get FREE pancakes in north Texas on #NationalPancakeDay

In honor of National Pancake Day, IHOP is giving away FREE short stacks of their original buttermilk pancakes at select locations from 7a – 7p on March 7.
You can find participating locations through their search locator.
In return for FREE pancakes, IHOP is asking to make a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
All donations help reach their $3.5 million goal to help children battling critical illnesses.
IHOP has helped raise more than $24 million or charities since National Pancake Day began in 2006.