George Michael’s cause of death released by medical examiner

A coroner’s report has revealed George Michael‘s cause of death. The singer, found dead at 53 on Christmas Day, was suffering from heart and liver conditions.

George Michael died of natural causes, the report said. “As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries,” the coroner told the press.

The Wham! star was found dead December 25 by his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, in their UK home in Oxfordshire.

According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), dilated cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle where it becomes stretched and thin. This means that it is unable to pump blood around the body efficiently.

The condition can be inherited, but other causes include viral conditions, uncontrolled high blood pressure and excessive amounts of alcohol. Mycocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, according to the BHF.

Britain’s National Health Service describes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease as a condition usually seen in people who are overweight or obese. It can also develop where the liver is damaged after alcohol abuse.

In a statement shortly after his death, Michael’s manager, Michael Lippman said he believed the singer suffered heart failure.

The singer’s partner, Fadi Fawaz, said he found him dead in bed alone at his home in Goring-on-Thames. Thames Valley police launched an investigation into the death.

Michael first found fame with the 1980s duo Wham! scoring big hits with “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

He later launched a successful solo career, but suffered from health problems in recent years. He also talked candidly about his drug use.