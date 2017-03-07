Fort Worth police officer wins back job 6 years after being fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - An arbitrator ruled Monday that a Fort Worth police officer who was fired over six years ago should be reinstated and receive back pay.

Officer James I. Dunn was among eight other officers who were allegedly involved in a scandal over writing false times on traffic tickets in order to justify earning overtime through a federal grant.

Dunn could receive up to $400,000 in back pay, not including sick and vacation time, and seven years of retirement contributions.

Dunn will return to work after getting a refresher at the police academy.