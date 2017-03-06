Wet roads may be to blame for crash that killed Hurst teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURST - A Hurst teen was killed in a car crash that happened Saturday in Arlington, and police say wet roads may be to blame.

Tabatha Romaker, 17, was returning home from dinner with her boyfriend, Frankie Santos, when the crash happened. Witnesses say Santos hydroplaned while attempting to change lanes on I-20; that's when another vehicle struck the couple's car while it spun out of control.

Romaker succumbed to her injuries and died Sunday morning. She was a senior and choir president at L.D. Bell High School and had recently been accepted to two colleges.