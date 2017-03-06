Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Visit North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--Forget diamonds and pearls. It's time for "Diamond and Silk".

Yeah, these black Republican YouTube sensations don't hold back when it comes to defending their BFF -- President Trump.

I saw how the media started throwing him under the bus and I didn't like it so I had to speak out about it," said Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway.

"Diamond and Silk," who are biological sisters from North Carolina, were in North Texas for the Denton County Republican Party's Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.

"Just because you're black don't mean you have to vote democrat," Hardaway told NewsFix "What we told people to do is to come off of that Democratic plantation."

What a lot of people don't know is: they were actually President Obama supporters. So why the change of heart?

"With President Obama being a black man, what did he do for the black people? Absolutely nothing," Rochelle "Silk" Richardson said. "You see where the poverty level is even higher than ever before, what have the Democrats done for us lately?

And these sisters don't give a hoot what anyone thinks.

What we need to learn how to do is respect each other's rights," Richardson said. "That's something we don't know how to do anymore."

Hey, we're sure they'll have a lot to say about the "Big D" on on their YouTube show, "The Viewer's View."

Just remember, though, ladies: Don't Mess with Texas!