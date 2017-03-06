Pregnant SC mom spoofs April the giraffe waiting to give birth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – As we are all watching and waiting for April the giraffe to give birth to her baby Olive, others have come up with creative ways to pass the time…

This hilarious spoof is from another mama waiting to give birth, Erin Dietrich in South Carolina.

She shared the antics on Facebook Live about 15 hours ago and it already has more than 10 million views!

Erin says she is 39 weeks pregnant with the family’s fourth child and is due March 14.

The 15-year-old long-legged internet star is named April and is expected to give birth any time now in an enclosed pen at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village 130 miles northwest of New York City.

Park officials shared two photos of April from a week apart, showing April’s “growth is perhaps more noticeable when (compared) like this versus day to day. There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing.”

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately six feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on February 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

More than 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Thursday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.