One year after she was found, Marisol Espinosa’s family still seeks justice

DALLAS -- 365 days is a long time to think about one of the worst days of your life.

"Two tours overseas, I never smelled death, but I smelled it then," Wendy Lopez said Monday. "It's not a smell that will ever go away."

It's been a year since the body of Marisol Espinosa was found off Dowdy Ferry Road.

"I haven't been back to the place they found her since they found her," her cousin Mindy Trujillo said Monday. "She was thrown over like a piece of trash that she definitely wasn't."

They remember her as a vibrant, music-loving, makeup master, and mother of three.

"I only want to remember the good," Trujillo said. "That's the way she wants me to remember her."

One more thing means more than anything else.

"The next one is just to make sure that he pays for what he did," Espinosa's cousin, Lopez, said.

The 'he' is her ex, and her suspected killer, Faustino Valdez.

Many assume he's in Mexico, begging the question, while we're so busy getting the bad dudes out of the U.S., why not try a little harder to bring one back in?

"I appreciate the bounty the FBI put out for $10,000 for him, but I know realistically it's going to take a lot more than that," Lopez said.

And the family says he better know it's not over.

"I hope he's looking over his shoulder every single day," Lopez said. "I hope he doesn't think he`s going to get away with it because he's not."

If you think you could have information about where Faustino Valdez is, contact the FBI.