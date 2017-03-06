It’s all good! ‘The Points Guy’ gets his point across about world peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love traveling the world then you might've come across Brian Kelly's wildly popular site, The Points Guy. He calls himself the guru of global vacations but he's also using his gift to give back "globally."

"In this time of turmoil and crisis around the world," Kelly explained. "It can be easy to stick our heads in the

sand."

His Points For Peace charity connects his followers with the planet's most successful activists. But, the real reward is that Brian's inspiring others to influence change in their communities.

They say the world wide web is a powerful tool, So Brian plans to stay logged on until he sees change!