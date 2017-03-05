Woman’s roadside food pantry dream helps feed McKinney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCKINNEY -- Forget pushing papers in corporate America, McKinney's Teri Youngdale is now pushing canned goods.

"I was chasing the dollar all the time, and I burned out," she said.

It all started with a Facebook video.

"I saw the video, and it was like, 'Yeah, I can do that,'" Youngdale said.

The 'that' she's talking about is a front yard food pantry, and last September the Red Door Pantry was born.

That's when the real work started.

"I thought, really I'll put some food out there, probably in the morning, maybe a little bit in the afternoon, but that'll be it," Youngdale said. "Had no idea I'd be filling it 6-8 times a day."

You read that right.

"I go through 50-60 cans of vegetables a day," she said.

She knew she'd need help to keep this dream alive, and she gets it every day.

"I couldn't have done it all by myself," she said. "It's not just Teri that does this. It is McKinney that does this."

Donations keep her shelves stocked, and now, with the help of Lowe's, she's ready to expand.

"My fantasy, my dream is to get up to 100 throughout North Texas," Youngdale said.

Lowe's volunteers built the first ten of those, and rebuilt her faith in humanity. Now, she wants to convince people in need of the same thing.

"Employers are cutting people a little bit short right now, I get it," she said. "I absolutely get it, and we're going to do what we can to fulfill that need."

One can, one jar, and one Red Door Pantry at a time.