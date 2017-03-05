Duncanville Girls Basketball goes back-to-back!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCANVILLE, TX — Make way for the Duncanville dynasty!

Saturday night down in San Antonio the Duncanville Pantherettes scored the 6A Girls Basketball State title for the second straight year, and on Sunday they came home to a crowd of fired-up fans.

“It has been very amazing,” said Zarielle Green, the championship game MVP. “I couldn’t even describe the feeling, everybody was so happy, Coach Self was smiling the whole time, it was a great vibe.”

“They have a lot of pride and they have a tremendous competitive spirit,” head coach Cathy Self-Morgan said of her team. “All year it’s just been building maturity and developing leadership.

Not only does this title mean it’s back-to-back for these ballers, but it’s the tenth girl’s basketball championship all-time for Duncanville and the 4th in the last 6 years.

So yeah, there’s not much question as to who the Queens of Texas Basketball are.

“It’s a very special feeling, going back to back, even when people didn’t believe in us we did it anyways,” Green said. “I don’t even know how to describe it right now, it’s just great.”

“Every year that we win it’s a different feeling and this group was very special,” said Coach Self-Morgan. “It’s been a lot of fun, but it’s been a lot of work.

With a big crop of seniors set to graduate, though, it’ll be up to a new generation of Pantherettes to keep the dominance going and nail down a three-peat, and juniors like Green already have their eyes on that prize.

“I thought about it when we got to State,” said Green. “I was like ‘we have to do the three-peat again, just for Coach Self.”

So don’t be surprised if there’s another reception, just like this one, twelve months from today.